Skin-Care Tips for Children; Things Parents Should Keep in Mind

Focus on children’s skincare is equally important as adults and encouraging good skincare habits in your children will result in a lifetime of healthy and clear skin.

In the era of online search engines and increased access to a wide range of healthcare advice, young parents often find themselves falling down an information rabbit hole.

As an unprecedented amount of parents consult the Internet about pediatric skincare, they are met with choice overload and, sometimes, misinformation when it comes to their child’s skincare products.

Here we will help you out with the steps to be taken first, what products you should be using, how much you are using, and in what manner. Check out the following tips:-

Choose Gentle Products

You must remember that your child’s skin is sensitive and prone to dryness. That’s why every dermatologist suggests using gentle soaps and shampoos that are specifically made for delicate skin. Before choosing any product, ensure it does not contain dye, alcohol, parabens or synthetic fragrance.

Always do a patch test first

Always do a patch test of a product on your baby’s skin. Just take a small amount of the product on your fingertip and test it behind your baby’s ear or inside their elbow. Wait for at least 24 hours to see if it reacts to your face. If there aren’t any, then it’s safe, and you can use it.

Keep 3-step skincare products

Do not complicate your baby’s skincare with too many products. Keep it simple and use only these three: