‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ program has helped students get world-class training: Minister Pritiranjan Gharai

Bhubaneswar: On the second day of Make in Odisha Conclave, thematic session on “Skilled-in-Odisha” was held in the presence of the top market leaders & eminent speakers and all officials from Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Govt. of Odisha.

It was an enormous occasion wherein near about 1600 participants including business pioneers from the industry sectors, institutes, associations, students and officials from the Department participated in this grand occasion.

Speaking about the abundant opportunities in the state in terms of effective representation of state’s skilling ecosystem, Shri Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of State (Independent Charge), SD&TE and RD Department said that the occasion has been successfully afforded the opportunity to reflect collectively on the current youth skilling status, the progress that has been made in implementing practical programs, strategies and policies to empower the youth of this State and how the ‘skilled-in-Odisha’ successfully unfolded the barrier between the students and the industry need. He also emphasized the significance of the establishment of a world class infrastructure at the ‘World Skill Centre’ imparting advanced skill training in various trades from engineering and service sectors creating a huge skill ecosystem. Its association with ITE Education Services, Singapore further boosted the transformational journey of ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ program to go global effectively.

“The importance of skilling is the current market need & ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ flagship program has helped our students to get world-class training to effectively adopt the industry requirement” Sri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, SD&TE Department said in the event.

Keeping the objective of Skill Development and Technical Education Department (SD&TE) with its key mandate for expansion of capacity, improvement of quality of technical education in the state through a sustainable technical and vocational educational ecosystem, three hour session was held today accommodating the theme like “Augmenting Industry Institute Linkages in Manufacturing & Healthcare” and “Future Skills for Future Work” inviting eminent speakers/ panellists from all above three sectors.

The event was extremely successful accumulating some great knowledge session in the skill sectors emphasizing how the skill empowerment program in Odisha ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ have succeeded in creating a huge ‘market ready’ skill pool based on the industry demand and how it would further enlarge its capacity in generating more adaptive skilled aspirants through Technology enablement & future market requirement.

The event accommodated numerous business collaborations with top industry leaders like Tata Steel, IBM, SMS Group, Hexagon India, Yokohama, EVOS Buildcon to name few on various areas like skill enhancement, technology adoption, establishment some of the largest state-of -the art technology labs & centers, skill-based certification program for a wider global recognition,

Various sessions on leading industry sectors like Healthcare, Manufacturing, future skills for future work would be conducted during the session. The sessions would be deliberating on the theme of reducing the gap between institutional innovation and practical use of the modern-age technology in the above sectors.