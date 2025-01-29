The Skilled-In-Odisha Plenary Session, a highlight of the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, held today, showcasing Odisha’s ambitious roadmap for becoming the skill hub.

The session brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, and international experts to deliberate on empowering the youth of Odisha with globally competitive skills.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi in his keynote address said, “The youth of Odisha are our greatest asset. Through initiatives like Skilled-In-Odisha, we are ensuring an industry-ready workforce, skilled to compete and excel in the global economy, contributing to a Viksit Odisha and a Viksit Bharat.”

Had the privilege of joining the special session on Skilled-in-Odisha at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. Engaged in insightful discussions with leaders about enhancing skills in Odisha, with a particular focus on youth empowerment. Our government is dedicated to equipping the youth… pic.twitter.com/IC2yj4Bzx1 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) January 29, 2025

Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Hon’ble Minister, Skill Development & Technical Education (SD&TE) and Industries in his address, reiterated the government’s commitment to youth empowerment through continuous skilling, re-skilling and upskilling for overall economic upliftment.

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in his address, highlighted the important schemes of the Government of India and while lauding the efforts of the State Government, reiterated that Skilled-In-Odisha will play a critical role in Viksit Bharat 2047

Shri. Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, SD&TE gave a broad overview of the Skill Advantage of Odisha, and being a youthful State, Odisha can cater to the evolving workforce requirement of the industries. Through robust infrastructure and enabling policy framework, Odisha is re-aligning its skilling programmes to be industry-ready.

The plenary session featured two engaging panel discussions:

Session 1: Skilling for Viksit Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047: The discussion revolved around the emerging demands in sectors like Green Hydrogen, ERP, Aviation, High-end Apparel, and Steel. The panellists for the session were:

Prashant Choubey, President – Business Development, Avaada Group

Air Marshal (Retd) K Anantharaman, PVSM, VSM, Head & Vice President, GMR Aero Academy

Sandeep Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Steel Technical Services

Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director, SAP India

Narahari N, Chief Operating Officer, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.

The session was moderated by Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, SD&TE Department.

Session 2: Skilled-In-Odisha: Local to Global: Discussions revolved around the growing demand for skilled workforces globally, Odisha’s experiences, and the roadmap to build a globally competitive talent pool. The panellists for the session were:

Suresh Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer, ITE Education Service, Singapore

Denise Eichhorn, Head – Skilled Migration, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce

Partha S. Mohapatra, Associate Professor, College of Business Administration, California State University

Anu Arora, Director, Trimetro Garments, EPIC Group

Rajkumar Sambandam, Chairman, NAVIS HR

The session was moderated by Ms Rashmita Panda, IAS, Director, Skill Development -cum-Employment, Odisha.

16 MoUs were exchanged with Industry Partners across various sectors, further reinforcing Odisha’s skilling agenda.

The session was attended by more than 3,000 participants including Industry Captains, Business Leaders, Heads of Educational and Technical Institutions, Students from various Universities and Colleges, ITIs and the World Skill Center.

Among others present were, Ms. Rashmita Panda, IAS, Director, Skill Development-cum-Employment and Shri Samarth Verma, IAS, Director, Technical Education & Training (DTET),

The Skilled-In-Odisha initiative continues to exemplify Odisha’s commitment to a brighter future, empowering its youth to thrive in a rapidly changing world and contributing to the realization of Viksit Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.