Skeleton Story Vs Mendicant: Sketch To Be Coloured For Enhancement

Bhubaneswar: The recovery of a woman’s skeleton from a vehicle parked at Janala police outpost still shrouds in mystery even after releasing the sketch of the deceased woman.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das said there was a plan to prepare seven to eight sketches of the deceased woman as no one has yet recognised the dead woman.

Sources said there is a glaring discrepancy relating to the report of police on the deceased woman’s age. The police report said that the woman will be under the age group of 35-45. But, the sketch released by the Commissionerate police seemed to be that of an old woman.

Dash said the sketches to be released will be coloured. Worthwhile to mention that Pragativaid has raised questions the day the sketch was released. It criticized the act of the Commissionerate police for releasing imaginary sketch of the deceased woman whose skeleton was found inside the vehicle at Janala police outpost.

The Independent daily has questioned the motive of the police by releasing a sketch that has failed to describe the countenance of the deceased woman who died inside the vehicle stationed at Janala police outpost under mysterious circumstances.

Pragativadi had also mentioned in its report how the Commissionerate Police are trying to dub it as the death of a mendicant. The police have been harping in the past several days that a beggar was loitering around the police outpost at Janala and there is a possibility that she might have died after sneaking into the parked vehicle.

But, the skeleton was that of a young woman and was lying inside the vehicle half-naked. The upper part of the skeleton was draped in a sweater, but the lower portion was fully nude. This posture was indicating something fishy. The time has to uncover the Skeleton Story vs Mendicant, sources said.