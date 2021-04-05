Skeleton Inside Seized Vehicle: NHRC Issues Notice To Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notice to director general of police (DGP), Odisha, in connection with recovery of human skeleton from a car parked at Janla police outpost.

The Commission has directed the DGP for necessary actions within 8 weeks.

Notably, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash had informed that the vehicle was seized by the Ganjam police in a narcotics case in 2019. The seized vehicle was parked on the campus of the Janla police outpost since then.

The human skeleton had been spotted after a team from the Berhampur police visited the Janla outpost in February this year to release the vehicle.

Following the detection, the human skeleton had been sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for autopsy. The post-mortem reports ascertained the gender of the skeleton to be of a woman around 45-year-old.