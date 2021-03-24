Skeleton Inside Seized Vehicle: CP Releases Another Sketch

Bhubaneswar: The City Police here on Wednesday released another sketch of an unidentified woman, whose skeletal remains were recovered from a seized car on the premises of Janla police outpost here last month.

The City Police along with the sketch has also released some of the features of the deceased woman.

Providing details, the CP in the poster described that the woman aged around 35 to 45 years was of 164 cm height with 35-cm-long black hair. She had worn four aluminium bangles and a green coloured full sleeve sweater. The woman had tuberculosis, the poster describes.

“Identity of person, who will help police identify the deceased, will not be disclosed,” it added.

Posters of the sketch will be put up at several crowded places in the state capital, including Baramunda bus stand.

Earlier on March 19, the CP had released a sketch of the woman drawn by experts in Bengaluru.

Worth mentioning, the vehicle was seized for transporting ganja in 2019.