Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: The Danish brand Skagen has launched the Falster Gen 6 smartwatch in India that runs on Google’s Wear OS and is compatible with both Android and iOS. The smartwatch has an AMOLED display with touch support and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood. read on to know more about the latest launched smartwatch.

Skagen Falster Gen 6: Price, Availability

The Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch comes with a price tag of ₹21,995. All the five styles will retail in India at the same price. It will be available for purchase via Skagen’s website.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 Specifications

The Falster Gen 6 smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED touch display with 326 ppi pixel density and a 416 x 416 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. The watch runs on Google’s Wear OS platform.

Health and wellness sensors on the Falster Gen 6 smartwatch include a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor to track the blood oxygen, as well as an off-body IR sensor. Further, the magnetic charging port of the Falster Gen 6 supports rapid charging. It is claimed to offer 24 hours of usage with a single charge. A 30-minute charger should offer up to 80% juice.

Moreover, Skagen says that users can make and receive tethered calls from their Gen 6 smartwatch. The watch comes with inbuilt Google Assistant and the company has also launched Amazon Alexa support for the wearables. Connectivity options on the Falster Gen 6 smartwatch include Bluetooth v5 LE, GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi. As for the build, you get three buttons on the right out of which the middle one is the home button which can be rotated while the other two are configurable by the user.