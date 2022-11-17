SK Mishra Gets Another 1-Yr Extension As ED Director

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra for a period of one year, for the third time, and again, one day before his retirement. This will be his fifth year as the ED Director.

The extension order reads, “The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2022 i.e up to 18.11.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

SK Mishra joined as ED chief on November 19, 2018, for two years fixed tenure. Then, in November last year, he got the first extension for one year.

Last year, the Centre brought an ordinance, amending Section 25 of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) act, which governs the appointment and tenure of the ED Director. The ordinance stated that the ED chief, including his initial appointment (fixed tenure of two years), can get an extension of up to five years but every extension will be given for a year at a time.

Opposition parties have earlier expressed disappointment over the extension given to Mishra accusing the government of misusing the federal agencies and harassing the political leaders and civil society members.

It is pertinent to mention here that petitions challenging the extension of SK Mishra’s tenure as ED Director have been listed before the Supreme Court tomorrow.