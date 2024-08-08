SJVN’s Commissioned Largest Floating Solar Park in MP

New Delhi: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ CPSU under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has successfully commissioned its 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project on Thursday. The project has been executed by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN. On commissioning of the project, the total installed capacity of SJVN has been increased to 2466.50 MW.

90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project is housed in Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park located in District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. This Park is the largest floating solar park in India. The project is one of the largest floating solar projects in Central & North India. With the commissioning of the project, the company has ventured into the floating solar power segment.

The project has been developed at a cost of Rs. 646.20 crores & is expected to generate 196.5 million units of energy in the first year. The estimated cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years shall be 4629.3 million units. The project will increase SJVN’s revenue by Rs 64 crores. On commissioning, will reduce 2.3 lakh tons of carbon emission and will significantly contribute to the Government of India’s mission of net zero carbon emission by 2070. The project will also help in water conservation by reducing water evaporation.

The project has been bagged at a tariff of Rs. 3.26 per unit through competitive tariff bidding on a Build Own and Operate basis. The bidding was conducted by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL). The Power Purchase Agreement has been executed between SGEL and RUMSL & MPPMCL for 25 years.

Currently, SJVN’s total project portfolio is 56802.40 MW and the company is executing projects in the Hydro, Pumped Storage, Thermal and Renewable Energy sectors.