SJTA Issues Fresh SoP For Entering Srimandir

Puri: The administration of Puri Jagannath Temple has released a set of fresh instructions for strict observance by devotees during the darshan and visit to the 12th-century shrine.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration and it was decided that residents of Puri town will be allowed to enter Jagannath Temple from the West Gate or Vyaghradwara (Tiger Gate) from November 1 onwards.

According to SJTA officials, the local residents will need to furnish COVID-19 vaccination (double dose) certificate and their Aadhar Card for entering the temple through the West Gate.

After the Jagannath temple reopened with relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, the devotees were allowed to enter only through the Singhadwar (East Gate).

The devotees, local residents, and servitors have expressed happiness over the decision of the administration.

Standard operating procedure (SoP) for reopening of Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri

1. In addition to Singha Dwar, residents of Puri Municipality will be allowed to enter ShreeMandira through Western Gate (Vyaghra Dwar) for the Darshan of the deities.

2. Puri Municipality residents are required to produce their Photo ID Card bearing address, such as, Aadhar / Voter ID, etc of all the members of the family who are visiting the Temple for Darshan of Lords; to confirm Puri Municipality as the place of residence.

3. Puri Municipality residents visiting the Temple will have to produce the Final Certificate for Covid-19 vaccination (of having taken two Doses) or COVID-19 negative certificate (RTPCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the Temple.

4. All devotees will be allowed to exit through North Gate (Hasti Dwar).

5. Collector, Puri in consultation with Superintendent of Police, Puri to workout operational arrangements for the entry of devotees through Western Gate (Vyaghra Dwar) of ShreeMandira.

The above guidelines will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time to further facilitate Darshan by devotees and also for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.