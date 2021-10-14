SJTA Issues Fresh SOP For Darshan Of Holy Trinity At Puri Srimandir

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today issued revised guidelines for the darshan of the Holy Trinity at Puri Srimandir.

Following are the revised guidelines:-

Standing instructions on opening of Shree Jagannatha Temple for Public:

1. The darshan timings will be from 07:00 AM to 09:00 PM on all days, when

temple is open for darshan of the Lords.

2. The Temple will remain closed for public Darshan on all Sundays as a

measure to contain the spread of Corona Virus disease and in order to sanitize

the Temple premises.

3. The Temple will also remain closed on major festive occasions in order to

avoid any spike in transmission of COVID-19 on account of large gathering that

is anticipated on such festive occasions. Accordingly, the Temple will remain

closed for darshan of Lords on 15.10.2021 (Dussehera) and from 12:00

noon onwards on 16.10.2021 (Bhasani).

4 Temple will remain open on 20.10.21 (Kumar Purnima) for darhsan.

5. In the Month of November Temple will remain closed for darshan on

04.11.21 (Deepavali), 15.11.21 (Bada Ekadashi) and 19.11.21 (Kartika

Purnima).

General guidelines on account of COVID-19 for all devotees

1. It is mandatory for all devotees to wear Masks at all times, inside & outside the

Temple.

2. Devotees should sanitize their hands before entering into the Temple.

3. Devotees should maintain physical distance at all times as per COVID-19

guidelines and follow Covid appropriate behavior.

4. Devotees are requested not to touch Statues or ldols inside the Temple.

5. Lighting of deepas inside the temple at the designated places by the devotees

will be permitted.

6. It is permitted to carry flowers/bhoga inside the Temple but such items shall be placed at pre-designated places as earmarked by the Temple administration.

7. Partaking of Mahaprasad is allowed in the designated places decided by the

Temple Administration.

8. Chewing of Tobacco / Paan and spitting inside the Temple premises is strictly

prohibited. A fine of Rs.500/- will be levied for each violation.

9. There is a complete ban on carrying Polythene Bags inside the Temple. A fine

of Rs.100/- will be levied for each violation.

10.There will be a separate queue for Differently-abled devotees, for darshan of

the Lords.

11.Parking of the vehicles will be done only at Jagannatha Ballav Math premise or

any other designated place.

12.Advice to senior citizen/Children/persons having co-morbidities: Persons above 65 years of age, persons with Co-morbidities, pregnant Women

&Children below 10 years are advised not to visit the Temple in view of the

prevailing CovID-19 situation.

Guidelines for all devotees who will be visiting the Temple w.e.f 15.10.2021

1. Queue system will open from 07:00 AM. Devotees will make entry through the

barricades opposite to the Shoe stand, situated on North-East side of the

temple complex.

2. All devotees visiting the Temple will have to produce the Final Certificate for

Covid-19 vaccination (of having taken two Doses) or CcOvID-19 negative

certificate (RTPCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the

Temple.

3. All devotees will be required to bring their photo ID Card, namely,

Aadhaar/Voter ID etc.

4. Devotees will leave their belong ings at the designated place outside thee

Temple: produce their 1D proof for verification and follow the COvID19

guidelines of hand sanitization & thermal scanning before entering the Temple.

5. All devotees will enter through Singhadwar. After the Darshan, the exit will be

through Uttaradwar.

The above guidelines will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time to further facilitate darshan by devotees and also for management of COVID-19 pandemic.