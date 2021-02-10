SJTA Issues Fresh SOP For Darshan At Puri Srimandir

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday issued fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for darshan of the Trinity at Srimandir.

A meeting was held today with all stakeholders under the Chairmanship of SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar. Detailed discussions were held on the implementation of guidelines laid down in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening of Shree Jagannath Temple.

The SJTA had received a number of suggestions for making changes in the SOP in view of the present situation of COVID-19.

After detailed discussions and considering all the connected matters, it was decided to supersede the above-referenced orders as per following.

The Temple will remain open on all days of the Week. This will be as per the schedule of Niti on different days. The public darshan of Lords will start latest by 6 AM unless notified.

It is mandatory for all pilgrims to wear Masks at all times, both inside & outside of the Temple.

Devotees should sanitize their hands before entering into the Temple.

Devotees should maintain physical distance at all times as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Devotees are requested not to touch Statues or Idols inside the Temple.

Chewing of Tobacco/ Paan and spitting inside the Temple premises is strictly prohibited. A fine of Rs. 10001- will be levied for each violation.

There is a complete ban on carrying polythene bags inside the temple. A fine of Rs. 1001- will be levied for each violation.

Lighting of Deepas inside the Temple by the Devotees will be permitted at designated places only.

The Devotees will be allowed to partake Mahaprasad inside Ananda Bazar and Temple premises at designated places only.

The special arrangements for the residents of Puri for one hour from 6 AM to 7 AM is discontinued.

The entry of Devotees to the Temple in Queue System will start from the Barricades opposite to the Shoe Stand.

AII Devotees will enter through Singhadwar, After the Darshan, the exit will be allowed through all the Dwaras except Singhadwar (East Gate).

People who leave their belongings such as shoes, mobiles etc, at the shoe stand located in the North-East side of the temple, are advised to exit from the Hasti Dwara (North Gate) for easy & faster retrieval of their belongings.

Night time sanitization of the Temple premises will be conducted three times a week after closing of public darshan.

The SOP guidelines will be reviewed further from time to time, to facilitate the Darshan by the devotees and also for the management of COVID-19 pandemic, the SJTA said.