Puri: The SJTA Chief Arabinda Padhee has ordered for strict actions against the preparations of the ‘Mahaprasad’ of the deities in iron cauldrons in Srimandir.

Traditionally, Mahaprasad is prepared in earthen pots and presented to the deities within the Garbhagruha using the same vessels. However, there has been a blatant breach of this practice. The Mahaprasad is now being cooked in iron cauldrons. In recent years, certain servitors have blatantly disregarded the sentiments of the devotees by altering this ritual.

The SJTA Chief Arabinda Padhee has directed the Suar Mahasuar Nijog, Bidua Panti Badu Nijog, and other management members of Srimandir to immediately visit the Roshagraha and stop this practice. He also ordered the Srimandir Commander and senior Supervisor to seize the iron cauldrons and submit an action report within 7 days. The chief administrator has also directed the security administrator to observe this work and submit a report.



