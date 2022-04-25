SJTA Approves Rs 248.51 Cr Budget For Srimandir

Puri: The managing committee of the Shree Jagannath Temple on Monday approved a budget of 248.51 crore for the year 2022-23.

The committee also approved the revised estimate for the year 2021-22.

“The committee today approved a budget of Rs 248.51 crore for the year 2022-23. The revised estimate of the year 2021-22 was also approved,” informed Vir Vikram Yadav, Chief Administrator Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Yadav said that several important issues were discussed at the meeting and one of those was in the context of Shree Mandir Adarsh Gurukul.

“In the context of Shree Mandir Adarsh Gurukul, MoU concerning it was discussed. The managing committee directed the Grurkul sub-committee to study the MoU. The MoU will be put up for approval in the next meeting of the managing committee,” the SJTA Chief Administrator elaborated.