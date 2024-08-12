SJE Minister administers country-wide ‘Mass Pledge’ against drug abuse under NMBA

New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE), Dr. Virendra Kumar administered the countrywide ‘Mass Pledge’ against drug abuse, under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), at Modern School Barakhamba Road, in New Delhi today.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale; and, Shri B.L. Verma (via video conference).

Around 2700 students, and teachers from Modern School were physically present during the event including senior officers from the Ministry. Various stakeholders such as schools, colleges, Universities, State/District administrations etc. joined the event virtually from around 10,000 locations in the country. More than 1 crore people from across the country took oath and participated in various programmes conducted to celebrate this occasion.