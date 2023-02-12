Six-YO Boy Takes Ill Father To Hosp In Pushcart In MP’s Singrauli
Singrauli: A six-year-old boy carried his father to a hospital on a cart. The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sangrauli district.
The video of the incident also went viral on social media.
In the video, the boy, dressed in a teal shirt and powder blue denims, is seen trying to control the movement of the cart, which he pushed around for three kilometres.
<>
शायद मध्य प्रदेश की एंबुलेंस गरीबों के लिए नहीं है,
इसलिए मरीज़ को ठेले पर लिटाकर अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा है!!
वीडियो मे मरीज़ की पत्नी और बेटे ठेले को धक्का लगाकर ले जा रहे है!#MadhyaPradesh #सिंगरौलीhttps://t.co/7uIlBCDFZq pic.twitter.com/VD6N5nSUow
— Sadaf Afreen صدف (@s_afreen7) February 11, 2023
</>
Comments are closed.