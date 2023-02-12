Six-YO Boy Takes Ill Father To Hosp In Pushcart In MP’s Singrauli

Singrauli: A six-year-old boy carried his father to a hospital on a cart. The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sangrauli district.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

In the video, the boy, dressed in a teal shirt and powder blue denims, is seen trying to control the movement of the cart, which he pushed around for three kilometres.

