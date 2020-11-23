Six Universities in Odisha Get New Vice-Chancellors

Bhubaneswar: Governor and Chancellor of universities in the state, Professor Ganeshi Lal appointed Prof Aparajita Chowdhury, Prof Sabita Acharya, Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo, Prof N Nagaraju, Prof Kishore Kumar Basa and Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Rama Devi Women’s University, Utkal University, Fakir Mohan University, Gangadhar Meher University, North Odisha University and Khallikote University respectively today.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub Section (1) read with Sub-Section (7) of Section 6 of Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act. 2020, Chancellor Prof Lal appointed Vice Chancellors for a period of four years with effect from the date they assume office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prof Aparajita Chowdhury was former Director, College of Development Council and Professor of Home Science, Berhampur University having more than 37 years of teaching experience.

Prof Sabita Acharya, formerly Chairman, Post Graduate Council and Professor of Anthropology, Utkal University is having more than 31 years of teaching experience.

With more than 26 years of teaching experience, Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo is presently serving as Professor, University of Delhi.

Prof N Nagaraju is presently working as Professor in English, the Central University of Karnataka with 34 years of teaching experience.

Prof Kishore Kumar Basa is having 38 years of teaching experience and he was Professor (Retd.) Tagore National Fellow, University of Culture, Government of India and Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty, former Professor of Zoology, Utkal University is having 35 years teaching experience.