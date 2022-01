Six Students Of Koraput Medical College Test Positive For COVID-19

Koraput: As many as six students of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College in Koraput have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to reports, the infectees have been kept in an isolation centre.

Informing the matter, Dean Krushna Chandra Biswal said that infectees are third-year students of Medical College.