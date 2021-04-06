Six Promising Health Benefits Of Mustard Oil

New Delhi: Mustard oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and possesses anti-inflammatory properties. It also is packed with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, antioxidants, and other minerals that offer numerous health benefits. This oil may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, relieve cold and cough, and treat issues related to the hair and skin.

Here is a list of health benefits of Mustard oil you must know about

Promotes Heart Health

Including mustard oil in your regular diet could prove to be beneficial to your heart health. Being a rich source of Monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), it lowers bad cholesterol in the body, thus keeping a check on blood fat levels and helping in circulation. The results also stated that the use of mustard oil, which is rich in alpha-linolenic acid, was associated with a lower IHD risk (Ischemic Heart Disease) than with the use of sunflower oil.

Treats Cracked Heels and Brittle Nails

Cracked heels are a bothersome problem during monsoon and winter. You can use waste candles to say goodbye to cracked heels. Just create a mixture by heating the candle wax with an equal amount of mustard oil so that it becomes a thick mixture. Fill your cracked heels with this mixture and sleep with cotton socks to make your heels smoother. Mustard oil can be applied to the nails. It’s better than coconut or almond oil in terms of benefits. It has the power to lubricate the nail bed and be easily absorbed to bring about nourishment.”

Protects Against Infection

Mustard oil has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. Its external, as well as internal usage, is said to help in multiple ways to fight against infections, including digestive tract infections.

Helps Blood Circulation

According to Ayurveda, using mustard oil for body massage improves blood circulation, skin texture and releases muscular tension. It also activates the sweat glands and hence helps in throwing out toxins from the body. As such, it acts as a natural cleanser.

Relief from Cough and Cold

Mustard oil has been an age-old ingredient for the treatment of cough and cold. “This is because of its heating property that helps in clearing congestion from the respiratory tract. Mustard oil steam treatment is often recommended as a home remedy, and you can also rub about a teaspoon of it on your chest before sleeping to let it work its magic. It is perhaps the very pungency that helps in clearing sinuses, much like wasabi. Another home remedy is to make a mixture of about one tablespoon warm mustard oil and two to three cloves of garlic and rub it on your feet.

Good for Skin

Mustard oil is loaded with vitamin E, an essential nutrient for the skin. Therefore, when applied to the skin, it is said to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and acts as a sunscreen. Traditionally, in India, babies are often massaged with mustard oil. However, recent studies have stated that mustard oil massage should be done in limited quantities. Too much of it could prove to be harmful and cause irritation.