Six Police Personnel Suspended For ‘Assaulting’ Ex-Army Jawan In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: As many as six police personnel have been suspended today for allegedly assaulting a former Army jawan during helmet and mask checking at Tinimuhani Chowk in Kendrapara town on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, Kendrapara SP Madkar Sandeep Sampad today placed one havildar and five constables under suspension for allegedly assaulting an ex-army jawan. The suspended police personnel are:- Havildar Pitamber Baral, constable Jayant Kumar Mahali, lady constable Soubhagyalaxmi Jena and three OAPF constables- Gopalakrushna Singh, Harishchandra Hansdah, and Dukhita Nayak.

As per reports, a former jawan of the Indian Army, Manoranjan Rout, of Kendrapara Garapur, was travelling with his wife on a motorcycle when on-duty police personnel intercepted him at Tinimuhani Chowk for not wearing a mask and imposed a fine of Rs 500.

However, a verbal quarrel ensued between Rout and the cops after the former was allegedly asked to go to the police station and hand over the bike. When Rout asked why he should be going to the police station even after paying the fine amount, the quarrel intensified and it soon turned into a fistfight.

Other police personnel then overpowered the ex-army jawan and took him to the police station. He was then arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a lady Sub-Inspector and a constable.

A video of the incident was also seen doing rounds on social media.

Taking note of the incident, the district police today suspended six personnel. On the other hand, Rout has been released on bail.