Temperatures in 12 cities exceed 34 degrees C

Dry weather till Feb 8, temperature to rise by 5 degrees C

Dense fog alert for the next 48 hours, yellow warning for 10 districts

As many as six places in Odisha recorded temperatures of 35°C or more on Sunday.

The mercury crossed 34 degrees C in 12 places in Odisha with Bolangir registering the highest temperature at 36.7°C, followed by Titlagarh at 36°C, Parlakhemundi 35.8 °C, Jharsuguda 35.6 °C, Sambalpur 35.1 °C, Bhawanipatna 35 °C, Sonepur 34.8°C, Bhadrak 34.5°C, Angul and Sundargarh 34.1°C each.

The Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximum temperatures of 34.9°C and 33°C, respectively.

The IMD has forecast dry weather for Monday, with shallow to moderate fog expected in several districts during the early morning hours.

The weather will remain dry in the state till Feb 8. The temperature will increase in coastal Odisha as well as interior Odisha, said Regional Meteorological Center scientist Sanjiv Dwivedi.

Currently, the temperature is increasing in the state due to the cloudless sky and strong rays of the sun. Especially in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Nuapada, and Angul, the temperature will increase along with dense fog in the state for two days.

Dense fog was visible in Angul, Gopalpur and Chhatripur on Sunday morning. Yellow warning has been issued in 10 districts Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagar regarding dense fog for Monday morning.

Similarly, on Feb 3rd, a dense fog warning was issued for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, Angul, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh and on Feb 4, for Angul, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Ganjam, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kandhamal.

The visibility in all these districts will drop below 50 meters with zero visibility in some areas. Therefore, the regional meteorological centre has advised to be careful while driving on the highways and accident-prone areas.

Odisha has been experiencing dry weather for the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 °C in Udayagiri, while it was 12 °C in Semiliguda, 14 °C in Koraput, 15 °C in Nuapada and 15.5 °C was recorded in Daringbadi.