Six Pak Nationals With Drugs Worth Rs 200 Cr Held Off Gujarat Coast

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad seized 40 kgs of Heroine worth Rs 200 crores from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast.

“In joint operation, Indian Coast Guard & Gujarat ATS apprehended a Pakistani boat 6 miles inside Indian waters with 40 kgs of drugs valued at Rs 200 cr. Two fast attack boats of ICG caught a Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off Jakhau coast in Gujarat,” said an official of the Indian Coast Guard.

“Pakistani crew along with boat are being brought to Jakhau for further investigation,” said ICG officials.

Earlier on June 2, a Pakistani boat with seven crew members on board was seized by the Indian Coast Guard off the Gujarat coast.