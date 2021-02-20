Six PACS secretaries, 1 clerk suspended & 3 data entry operators dismissed in Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: Six PACS secretaries and one clerk were suspended and three data entry operators dismissed in Bargarh district for irregularities in paddy procurement.

The disciplinary action has been initiated against the personnel on the basis of the report given by the State Enforcement Squad.

The six PACS secretaries placed under suspension are Rabindra Kumar Das, Bheden cooperative society, Kantilal Bhoi, secretary Kansingha, secretary of M Srigida PACS Nirmal Kumar Jena, Shashi Bhushan Sahu, Remuna PACS, Ghansham Sahu, Gaisilat and Goura Chandra Budhia of Kumbhari PACS. Besdies, Dinesh Kumar Barik, Clerk of M Srigida was also suspended.

The data entry operators of Sandeep Sahu of Kansingha, Lilu Bhoi of Buromunda and Premananda Sahu of Chantipali were dismissed from service.

<>

</>