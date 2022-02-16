Six Of Family Killed In Road Mishap On Lucknow-Ayodhya Highway

New Delhi: As many as six persons of the same family died in a road accident on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway in Ram Sanehi Ghat of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh today. The deceased persons included a couple and two children.

According to reports, the incident took place while the family was going to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad, Gujarat when the speeding car collided with a container truck parked on the side of the highway near Narayanpur.

Further details are awaited in this regard.