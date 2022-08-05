Six Of Family Killed In Road Mishap In Karnataka’s Yadgir

Bengaluru: As many as six members of a family were killed in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night.

The deceased include two women and a six-month old infant.

However, a three-year old boy has survived with injuries and has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi for treatment.

According to reports, the incident occurred due to a head-on collision between the car in which the family was travelling with a goods vehicle coming in the opposite direction. The family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in neighbouring Telengana.

A case has been registered in Gurmitkal Police Station, officials said.