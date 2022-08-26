Six Of Family, Including 2 Children, Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Haryana

Ambala: Six members of a family including two children were found dead this morning in Balana village in Haryana’s Ambala.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sangat Ram (65), his wife Mahindra Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh (34), and his wife Reena. Two daughters of Sukhwinder Singh — Ashu (5) and Jassi (7).

According to reports, it is being suspected that Sukhvinder first poisoned his parents and then his wife and children. The bodies have been shifted to the civil hospital at Ambala City for post-mortem.

The officials have also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

Further investigations are underway.