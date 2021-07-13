Six Nabbed For ‘Kidnap’ Over Hanuman Coin In Bargarh

Bargarh: As many as six persons were arrested from Jharbandh area under Padampur police limits in Bargarh district on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a couple as they failed to give a rare Hanuman coin to them.

The victims were identified as Dharamsingh Naik and his wife Binita Naik of the Dudukidadar area.

According to police sources, the victims were kidnapped on July 11 by six persons as they presumed the possession of rice pulling Hanuman coin by Naik couple.

The accused forcibly dragged the couple inside a vehicle and took them away and confined them. Later, they took them to Bilaspur in Raipur and then brought them to Surkula jungle near Dudukidadar and forced the victim Naik to give Rs 60.000 and the Hanuman coin and threatened them to kill.

“The accused also asked for the money from a relative of Naik–Hiralal over the phone and said that if he would not pay the money then, they will kill the couple. But Hiralal lodged a complaint with Padampur police and today morning the police team rescued the victim and his wife from the clutch of kidnappers,” an official said.

“The involved vehicles have been seized, All accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to the Court today,” the official added.