Six-Month Extension For Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra Cleared By Centre

Bhubaneswar: The Centre on Thursday approved the extension of the service tenure of Odisha Chief Secretary for a period of six months beyond his normal date of superannuation.

Odisha government had earlier given a proposal to the Personnel Department of the Union Government in this regard. The department has now approved the proposal and made an official communication to the State government.

As per sources, the extension was sought by the Odisha government in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and the forthcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections in the State.

Notably, Mohapatra has served in various districts and departments of the State. Meanwhile, other senior IAS officers, who were in the race for the coveted Chief Secretary post, will have to wait for six months more.