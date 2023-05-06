Six Mobile Phone Snatchers Arrested In City

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested six youths from different police station areas in the city on charges of snatching and stealing mobile phones and seized a bunch of stolen cell phones from them.

According to reports, a special team of Khandagiri police apprehended two youths, Chamba alias Dipti Ranjan (20), and Santosh Panda (20), near Rehmat Nagar Kabadi Basti while they were trying to sell stolen mobile phones. A total of nine stolen mobile phones of different brands and a stolen Bajaj Pulsar 220 motorcycle were seized the accused duo.

During interrogation the accused youths confessed to have stolen the speed bike from Bharatpur area and were looting mobile phones in and around the city using the bike. Accused Dipti Ranjan was also found to be involved in another loot case earlier.

Similarly, Nayapalli police have apprehended a youth identified as Sujit Singh (22) and seized 10 mobile phones from his possession. He recently stole a mobile phone from a woman working at Shiba Shakti Book Store in CRP Square.

The police zeroed in on the accused while he was trying to sell stolen mobile phones in Jaydev Vihar area. Accused Sujit was also found involved in two criminal cases registered in Capital and Saheed Nagar police stations.

On the other hand, Tamando police have arrested a habitual offender for snatching a mobile phone from a person near DN Regalia Mall. The accused Binayak Kumar Mohapatra (23), who was out on bail, was apprehended from Kalinga Vihar weekly haat.

While one case is registered against him at Kharvel Nagar police station, three are in Khandagiri PS and two in Bharatpur PS. As the accused is a habitual offender, action will be taken against him as per CrPC Section 110, the police said.

This apart, Saheed Nagar police have also arrested two youths for snatching a mobile phone from a woman near Vani Vihar railway station and also attacking her following which she was hospitalized.

The arrested youths have been identified as Kalia alias Deepak Pradhan (24) and Bapi alias Bhupati Bhoi (27). While, two were apprehended near Maharishi College, another accused involved in the loot is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.