Six-Member Experts Panel Formed to Check ‘Ailing’ IPS Ashish Singh

Bhubaneswar: Complying with the directions of the Elections Commission of India, a special medical board has been formed by AIIMS Bhubaneswar for the health checkup of 2010-batch IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh.

According to reports, the six-member committee will be chaired (Prof.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The medical board consisting of specialist doctors from various departments will check the health of IPS Ashish Singh and submit a report to the Election Commission by May 31.

The senior IPS officer will appear before this medical board on Thursday (May 30) and undergo his health examination.

In view of the general elections in the state, the Election Commission on April 2 removed Mr Singh from the post of Central Range Police IG and ordered him to refrain from taking part in election-related activities. However, the state government appointed him as IG (Chief Minister’s Security).

On the 5th of April, the BJP again wrote against him to the Election Commission, alleging that Mr Singh continued to work in favour of the BJD even after the Commission’s reprimand and changed orders.

Later, the Election Commission took a tough stance against Singh after observing that he was on leave from May 4 citing ill health and ordered his health check-up.