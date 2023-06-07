Six Labourers Crushed Under Goods Train In Jajpur

Jajpur: In yet another tragic incident, as many as six persons were killed and one was critically injured after being run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway Station on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the victims, said to the labourers engaged in track repair work, had taken shelter under a goods train having 33 bogies parked on the safety/loop line.

Sources said the victims, who are yet to be identified, took shelter under the train after thunderstorms lashed the area this evening at around 4.30 pm to 5 pm.

Even thought the bogies were not attached to an engine compartment, 18 bogies got detached and started moving under the influence of gusty winds and trapping the labourers beneath it. While six labourers died on the spot, the critically injured victim was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

In a latest development, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has stated: “Some contractual labourers engaged by a contractor for Railway Work took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur Keonjar Road.”

“A monsoon Reserve Rake without Engine reserved at the sick line near Jajpur Keonjhar Road rolled on due to heavy thunderstorms, today. As a result, four persons are run over and some are injured. Necessary steps are being taken by Railways, in this regard,” the statement read.

Divisional Railway Official lead by DRM Khurda Road have rushed to the spot, the ECoR further informed.