Six Labourers Critical In Explosion At Iron Plant In Dhenkanal

Parjang: As many as six labourers were critically injured as an explosion took place at the GM Iron and Steel factory in Dadaraghati Out-post area under Parjang police station of Dhenkanal district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, some labourers were working in the No. 3 convection inside the plant, when suddenly an explosion occurred. As a result, six workers were seriously injured.

Initially, the injured persons were admitted to a private hospital at Talcher and later they were shifted to another hospital as their condition was serious.

The plant is located near Kulei village under Gengutia Panchayat and such types of incidents are happening at different times, but the company authorities are yet to take industrial safety measures.