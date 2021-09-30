Six Killed As Bus Plunges Into River In Meghalaya

Shillong: At least six persons were killed while two others went missing after a bus they were travelling in fell into a river in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya around midnight on Wednesday, officials informed.

According to police, the incident took place when a Meghalaya Transport Corporation bus carrying 21 passengers and crew fell into the Ringdi river at Nongchram, around 185 km from the state capital.

Soon after the incident, rescue and fire and emergency services were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. A police control room official informed that six people have been confirmed dead. The injured have been admitted at hospitals in Williamnagar and Tura.

Four dead bodies have been fished out of the river while two dead bodies are still trapped inside the bus, said sources.

Police said nine of the passengers were from Tura while 12 were from Williamnagar.