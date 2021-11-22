Six Juveniles Escape From Berhampur Observation Home

Berhampur: Unveiling the poor security measures at the government-run facility, six juveniles escaped from a reformatory home in Berhampur of Ganjam district in the wee hours of Monday.

According to reports, the minor boys fled from the observation home and special home for boys functioning under Berhampur Juvenile Justice Board after by breaking opening the windowpane of their room.

Following this, a missing complaint was lodged by the observation home authorities at Baidyanathpur police station. Further investigation is underway to trace the escaped juveniles, the police said.