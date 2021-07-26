Six Jawans Killed Over Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that six jawans of the Assam Police died while ‘defending the constitutional boundary’ of the state.

Following a border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, fresh violence has broken out in Assam’s Cachar district.

In a tweet on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Sarma said, “I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of @assampolice have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

Locals of the Cachar district say at least 65 injured, including cops, have been rushed to local hospitals. As many as 40 of those have been referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.