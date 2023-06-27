Six injured after Chandipur PS IIC’s car hits auto-rickshaw in Balasore

Balasore: As many as six people including a minor were injured after Chandipur PS IIC’s private car rammed into a passenger auto-rickshaw on NH 16 near Kuruda within Sadar police station limits in Balasore on Tuesday.

All the injured have been admitted to Balasore Medical College & Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Of the injured, the auto driver and a child are stated to be critical.

According to sources, five members of a family from the Medinipur area of West Bengal reached Balasore today and were travelling to Panchalingeswar in an auto-rickshaw. However, a speeding car hit the auto-rickshaw from behind near Kuruda following which the three-wheeler overturned to Nayanjori. Locals rescued all the injured and admitted them to the hospital.

Sources said, the car was being driven by Chandipur police station IIC, Sadanand Nayak, and was heading towards Bhadrak when the vehicle hit the passenger auto from the rear near Kuruda.

A man named Ashish Pahadi of the West Medinipur area was on his way to Panchalingeshwar along with his family in an auto-rickshaw.

After causing the accident, the police officer allegedly tried to flee the spot. However, the locals detained the police officer and informed the Sadar police. Soon, Sadar police reached the scene and rescued Chandipur police station ICC.

If sources are the believed, the police officer could not walk properly and seemed to be in an inebriated condition.

Taking this incident very seriously, SP Sagarika Nath has withdrawn the Chandipur police station IIC Sadanand Nayak to the district police headquarters.

On being asked, SP Sagarika Nath said that the a cognizable case has been registered against Mr Nayak. “Departmental proceeding will follow. Strict action is being taken against him,” she added.

In the meanwhile, Ganeshwar Pradhan has been posted as the new IIC of Chandipur police station.