Six Including Two Police Officers Killed In Shooting In Australia

Sydney: At least six people including two police officers were killed in a shooting in the Australian state of Queensland, police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, police had been searching for a missing person in Wieambilla – 270km (168 miles) west of Brisbane, Queensland – when they were fired upon.

As soon as they entered the property, they were inundated with gunfire and they never had a chance, said Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers.

While two police officer, 26-year-old Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Matthew Arnold were killed, a bystander was also shot dead.

Following the initial shooting, a specialist team with police air support was rushed to the scene. By the time, two male and one female suspects were dead.