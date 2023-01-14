Six Held With Over One Quintal Ganja In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The Excise Department officials on Saturday seized around 1.3 kilograms of ganja during a patrol at Sasan toll gate and Rampela in Sambalpur district.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 13 lakh, Officials informed.

According to reports, the cops intercepted a vehicle while the ganja was being transported from Bargarh to Bilaspur and Angul to Noida. the cops also arrested six persons and seized their vehicles in this connection.

More details are awaited.