Six Held In Kapileswar Loot Case

Cuttack: Police have arrested six persons including 4 robbers for their alleged complicit in a loot case at Kapileswar area under Choudwar police limits in Cuttack. The identities of the arrestees were not known immediately.

Acting on reliable input, the police team conducted a raid at Kapileswar area and arrested the accused. The cops also seized gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh and 2 laptops from them.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.