Six Held In ATM Robbery Case In Bolangir

Bolangir: The Patnagarh police on Thursday arrested six persons in connection with stealing of Rs. 7 lakh from an ATM by cutting the machine with a gas cutter on 16 December.

The arrested accused have been identified as Saddam Khan, Mustakeem , Rahul khan, Abid, Ahsan and Babbal. All the six hail from Rajasthan.

According to reports, one Biswa Mohan Sahu (43) of Batharla, working in CMS company reported at Patnagarh police station alleging there in that on 16 december, at about 5.30 PM, he had filled Rs. 7,64,000 at SBI ATM in Sarmuhan. But next morning he came to know that some unidentified miscreants had committed theft of about seven lakh rupees from the same ATM machine by cutting it by gas cutter.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered and multiple teams comprising police officials of

Patnagarh, Lathor, Belpada as well as cyber police station, DFSL, Balangir Safe City, CCTV control room and Cyber Cell were formed.

These teams started searching for the clues and evidence to establish the identity of the accused persons. They were able to establish the identity of the involved criminals by using the CCTV and ANPR cameras installed in Balangir Town and from the other locations. Nagpur City police (MH state) and Seoni district police (MP state) also helped providing vital clues in the investigation process.

the accuse have been apprehended by the team of cops. Cash of Rs 6,62,800, one white CRETA Car bearing regd no. RJ45-CY-1676, six mobile phones, money purses,Identity cards, one oxygen cylinder, fake number plates and other equipment and articles were seized from their possessions.