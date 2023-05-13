Six Held For Running Online Gambling In Deogarh

Deogarh: The personnel of Model police station have arrested six youths involved in running online gambling in a rented house in Lalusahi of Deogarh town.

According to reports, the police have seized 12 smart phones, 21 SIM cards, 8 ATM cards, 3 bank passbooks, 10 account notebooks, Rs 5,200 in cash and 2 bikes.

On receiving information from reliable sources, the police raided an office in Deogarh and arrested Bikas Kumar Pradhan and Kiran Kumar Pradhan of Phuljhari village under Kundeigola police station of Deogarh district, Chandrakant Samal of Talesar village, Riten Behera of Brahmanipur village, Dusmant Dehuri of Jualibhanga village under Reamal police station and Paulasti Sahu of Balani village under Barkote police station limits.

According to police sources, the youths opened an office in a rented house in Lalusahi of Deogarh Municipality area and were luring the youth mass to earn more money through online gambling, betting and lotteries.