Six Held For Looting Gold Ornaments From Advocate’s House In Deogarh

Deogarh: Police on Tuesday arrested six youths on charges of looting gold ornaments from the house of an advocate, Kishore Chandra Nanda, at Rangiagudaunder Deogarh Police Station limits on October 10.

The arrested were identified as Subas Behera of Rangiaguda, Arabinda Bhukta of Khapara Sahi, Omm Patra, Pinku Patra and Rakesh Meher of Hatisala Sahi, and Manmohan Sahu of Bania Sahi.

All the accused have been forwarded to the court, informed SP Rajkishore Paikaray at a press meet held at Model Police station here today.

A special squad led by SDPO Pratyush Kumar Mohapatra have seized eight mobile phones from the accused and also recovered the stolen gold ornaments, SP Paikaray added.