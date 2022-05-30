Six From Odisha Crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021

Bhubaneswar: Karthik Panigrahi of Odisha secured 63rd rank in the Civil Services Examination – 2021, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

As many as six students from the State found their names in the merit list of 685 candidates who have been recommended for appointment in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B Services.

Other candidates from Odisha who cracked the Civil Services Examination-2021 were Pooja Sahu (199), Biswa Bisruta Tripathy (232), Samir Kumar Jena (273), Soumya Ranjan Pradhan (306) and Manas Ranjan Sahu (513).

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result was announced on March 17. Those who cleared the main examination were called for the interview round (personality test). The personality test was helds from April 5 to May 26, 2022.