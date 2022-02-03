Six Die After Vehicle Skids Off Road, Falls Into Gorge In J&K

Srinagar: Six persons were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The six deceased persons have been identified as Abdul Lateef 42, Abdul Rehman 29, Ata Muhammad 22, Inam 45, Muhammad Arkham 29, and Zameer 18.

According to Police sources, the vehicle went out of the driver’s control in the Keshwan area of Kishtwar district after which it plunged into a gorge.

Five people travelling in the vehicle died on the spot while the 6th one succumbed while being shifted to hospital. Police and troops of 26 Rashtriya Rifles rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

A case has been registered in this case and the actual cause of the accident is being ascertained, police sources added.