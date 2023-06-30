Six Dead Bodies of Bahanaga Train Accident Released From AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On the basis of DNA test results and with coordination with AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and GRP, Six dead bodies of Bahanaga Train Accident victims have been handed over to the kins of the deceased, today.

Two dead bodies have been sent to Bihar. That includes the dead bodies of Suraj Kumar Rishi of Purnia District and Sujit Kumar of Balia District of Bihar.

Similarly, two dead bodies were sent to West Bengal. Samir Bauri, of Adra, District Purulia and Manas Maity of District Midnapur East, WB have also been sent.

One dead body each from Jharkhand and Odisha has been handed over to their relatives. The dead body of Bhim Choudhury of Purnia, Sahebganj, Jharkhand and Brahmakant Choudhury of Futukisole, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Ambulance and Escort vehicles for families have been arranged by Odisha Govt and East Coast Railway, respectively. Exgratia has been paid to the kins of the family members by Railways as announced by Hon’ble PM and Railway Minister.

“The process of handing over of the bodies will continue till claimants’ come,” said AIIMS Bhubaneswar.