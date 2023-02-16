Six Coaches Of Two Goods Trains Derails After Collision Near Sultanpur Junction

Sultanpur: Six coaches were derailed after two trains collided head-on in the early hours of Thursday near Sultanpur junction in UP.

Following the mishap, the Lucknow-Varanasi route has been disrupted.

According to reports, the incident occurred due to the arrival of two goods trains on the same track near the southern cabin of Sultanpur Junction.

Senior railway officials have reached the spot and the work of clearing the track is going on.