Six Chhattisgarh Tourists En Route To Puri Srimandir Injured As Car Overturns In Boudh

Boudh: Six tourists from Chhattisgarh were injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Raithani village near Boudh town early Sunday morning.

All the victims were rescued by the locals and taken to Boudh District Headquarters Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Of the six injured, the health condition of Kamlesh Devangan and Sanjay Sahu were stated to be critical.

According to information, six friends from Chhattisgarh Raipur were traveling in a car towards Puri to for Lord Jagannath darshan.

The car in which they were travelling skidded off road and overturned near Raithani village of National Highway No. 57 under Boudh Sadar police station limits.

The victims were rescued by the local people and sent to the hospital. Later, Boudh Police reached the spot, seized the ill-fated vehicle and started an investigation in to the accident.