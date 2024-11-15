Bhubaneswar: In a significant breakthrough, six individuals, including four servitors, have been arrested in connection with the theft at the revered Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam, Odisha. The stolen items, which include silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, were taken from the temple earlier this month.

The theft occurred on November 4, when the accused broke into the temple by cutting the locks of the entrance gate. Among the stolen items were the crowns of the deities, a ceremonial umbrella, and masks of the deities. The theft was discovered the following morning, prompting the temple’s managing committee to lodge a police complaint.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Amulya Rana (28), Bikash Rana (20), Rabin Kumar Rana, and Goutam Rana, all servitors of the temple. The other two arrested are the night watchmen, Kalia Dash (35) and Balaram Nayak (45). During the investigation, police recovered a cuttert machine from Kalia and some electrical equipment from Balaram. Additionally, Rs 39,000 in cash was recovered from Amulya and Rabin.

Despite the arrests, the stolen silver ornaments have not yet been recovered. The police are continuing their investigation to locate the missing items and identify any other individuals involved in the theft. CCTV cameras have been installed at the temple following the incident to enhance security and prevent future thefts.