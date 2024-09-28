Rourkela: Police today arrested six youths in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl in Raghunathpali police station area in Rourkela.

“The six arrested accused are identified as Md. Sohel Qureshi (21), Md. Zaraiat (22), Binod Kumar Ram (35), Deepak Sonkar (19), Md. Danish (24), and Aftab Khan, all residents of Rourkela. A Royal Enfield bullet motorcycle has been seized from them,” police said in a press note.

“A team led by P.S. Nayak, Additional SP, investigated the crime scene and collected vital clues with the help of a scientific team, CCTV footage, call records and a dog squad. The team also interrogated eight to 10 persons before arresting the accused,” Rourkela SP Brijesh Kumar Rai said at the presser.

According to Rourkela Police, the victim, accompanied by two friends, visited a mall. When she did not return home by 11:00 PM, her father searched for her and contacted her friends. At 3 AM, he learned she was at Hurddang Club under Raghunathpali police station. Upon arrival, he discovered one accused had abandoned her there.

Police said that the victim was forcibly made to drink at Hurddang Club and was kidnapped on a bike by Badsha and his associate, facilitated by two other accused.

They took her to an undisclosed area near RMC Park, where three individuals raped her. Later, they dropped her at another location, where Deepak Sonkar took her to a lonely place near the Railway Station where he along with another person outraged her modesty.

The victim’s father found her traumatized in front of Hurddang Bar and later came to know that Badsha and four others had committed rape on her and had also taken her videos and photographs to threaten her not to disclose the matter outside., following which, he lodged a complaint with Raghunathpali police.

Also, Huddang Bar has been sealed on the report of Raghunathpalli PS IIC in the presence of Executive Magistrate, the police said.