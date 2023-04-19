Six Arrested For Beating Woman To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion In Kandhamal

Phulbani: The Khajuripada police in Kandhamal district today arrested six people and for allegedly beating a woman to death on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

On Monday, a woman named Damayanti Mallick of Paberi village under Khajuripada police station was dragged outside of her house by a woman named Sarojini Mallick and beaten mercilessly by others.

Damayanti was taken to Khajuripada hospital in a critical condition where the doctor pronounced her dead.

Damayanti’s husband Bikash Mallick lodged a written complaint with Khajuripada police station and a case (47/23) was registered. Today, police reached the village for investigation and arrested six people. After interrogation, al were forwarded to the court.